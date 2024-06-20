Tompkins Financial Corp Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,691 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

