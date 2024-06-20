First Hawaiian Bank Buys 12,779 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 408.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,592.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,612,000 after acquiring an additional 389,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $87.55 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $93.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average is $83.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEP

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.