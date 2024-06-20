Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $924.49 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $934.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $920.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Baird R W lowered W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

