First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 1,802 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,979 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 95,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $110.26 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $97.21.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,354,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,171 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $831,235.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,042,756.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,003 shares of company stock valued at $5,060,941. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

