Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

ESSA Bancorp stock opened at $16.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $170.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.36.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $16.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

ESSA Bancorp Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

