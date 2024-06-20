Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.85. 9,062,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 46,793,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

