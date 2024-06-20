Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $242,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of DaVita from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

DaVita Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $142.21 on Thursday. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.51 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.43. DaVita had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total transaction of $698,214.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

