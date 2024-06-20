Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.28. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.