Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 15,433 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 112,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,409,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

