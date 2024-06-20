Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 407 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,457,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,208,000 after purchasing an additional 196,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,237,000 after purchasing an additional 248,150 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,087,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,347,434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,784,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $527.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $530.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.05. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a market capitalization of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ELV shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $607.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

