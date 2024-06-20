Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in FirstEnergy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 191,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after acquiring an additional 39,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.50. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Bank of America upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

