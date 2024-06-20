Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,645 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,887,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.27. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

