Comparing HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BitFuFu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $106.32 million 3.56 -$236.42 million ($0.64) -5.16 BitFuFu $284.11 million 0.05 $10.49 million N/A N/A

BitFuFu has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67 BitFuFu 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HIVE Digital Technologies and BitFuFu, as reported by MarketBeat.

HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 56.57%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than BitFuFu.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and BitFuFu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -57.15% -34.90% -26.36% BitFuFu N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of BitFuFu shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.0% of BitFuFu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.48, suggesting that its share price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BitFuFu has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BitFuFu beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BitFuFu

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc. provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.