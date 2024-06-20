Analyzing Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) & Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Agilysys and Canna-Global Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $103.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.22%. Given Agilysys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Agilysys is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $237.46 million 10.74 $86.19 million $3.16 29.40 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Agilysys and Canna-Global Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Agilysys has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Agilysys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Agilysys shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agilysys and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 36.30% 15.52% 8.96% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Agilysys has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Agilysys beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides cloud applications, support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for hotels, resorts and cruise lines, casinos, corporate food service management, restaurants, universities, stadiums, and healthcare applications. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.