Bondly Hits Market Cap of $3.29 Million (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $14,267.29 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Bondly Profile
Bondly launched on August 27th, 2021. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is forj.network. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bondly
