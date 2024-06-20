World Mobile Token Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $166.62 million and $1.43 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 589,875,904 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

