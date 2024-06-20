Critical Review: FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) & TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) and FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. FFW pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. FFW pays out 30.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FFW has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares $21.97 million 2.58 $270,000.00 N/A N/A FFW $25.63 million 1.53 $5.70 million $3.83 9.07

This table compares TC Bancshares and FFW’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FFW has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and FFW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares -0.19% -0.05% -0.01% FFW 15.11% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.6% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TC Bancshares and FFW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

FFW beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

About FFW

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, overdraft protection, consumer credit cards, and reorder checks. Its loan products include home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; agricultural loans; commercial real estate equipment financing; revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit; and equipment leasing, as well as commercial lending services. The company offers insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; investment products and securities; and digital banking services. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

