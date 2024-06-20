Head to Head Comparison: Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) versus Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Coterra Energy has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Coterra Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coterra Energy 0 1 14 0 2.93 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Coterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $33.93, indicating a potential upside of 27.19%. Given Coterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Coterra Energy is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

87.9% of Coterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coterra Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coterra Energy 23.34% 10.75% 6.81% Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coterra Energy and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coterra Energy $5.91 billion 3.36 $1.63 billion $1.73 15.42 Pacific Coast Oil Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Coterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Summary

Coterra Energy beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma. It also operates natural gas and saltwater gathering and disposal systems in Texas. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, oil and gas marketers, major energy companies, pipeline companies, and power generation facilities. Coterra Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

