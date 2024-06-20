Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ: AMBA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2024 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Ambarella had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Ambarella had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Ambarella had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/26/2024 – Ambarella was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Stock Down 1.3 %

AMBA opened at $55.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.63. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.31 and a 52 week high of $85.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $108,962.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 180,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

