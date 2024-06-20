VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.11% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,648,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 378,547 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,679,000. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.55.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

