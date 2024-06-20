Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,010,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,030,865,000 after buying an additional 1,002,157 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,141,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,125,000 after acquiring an additional 509,039 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,468,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $923,907,000 after buying an additional 492,011 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,515,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,599,000 after buying an additional 842,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,113,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $787,328,000 after acquiring an additional 42,782 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DUK stock opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $104.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.14.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

