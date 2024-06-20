13,584 Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,584 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Shopify by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.25 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -377.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Shopify from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.49.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

