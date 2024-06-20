RVW Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,404 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.34 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $149.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.13. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Get Our Latest Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.