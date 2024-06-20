Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Raised by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Medpace by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 260,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,259,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total transaction of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,894,194.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MEDP. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.14.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $402.99 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.87 and a 52-week high of $421.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

