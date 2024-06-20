Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stake Reduced by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,481.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,371.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,276.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,256.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total value of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.