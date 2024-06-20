Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 3.7% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $17,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 324.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.8% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 28.0% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 72,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 762,804 shares of company stock worth $648,109,138 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $787.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $891.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $847.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $793.39 and its 200 day moving average is $724.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $894.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

