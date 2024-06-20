jvl associates llc Buys Shares of 1,439 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

jvl associates llc bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,253,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,096,470,000 after acquiring an additional 742,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,041,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,974,478,000 after acquiring an additional 676,452 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,608,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,956,000 after acquiring an additional 605,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,595,559,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,427,665,541.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total transaction of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,362,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.98, for a total value of $47,719,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,891,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,427,665,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock worth $1,251,670,450 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Shares of MA opened at $450.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $452.82 and its 200-day moving average is $451.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. Mastercard's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

