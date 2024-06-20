Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 89.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,568 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Veralto were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,127,330,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,827,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,143,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VLTO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Veralto Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Veralto stock opened at $101.22 on Thursday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $102.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Veralto’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

