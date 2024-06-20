Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Trading Up 6.3%

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.14 and last traded at $45.96. 165,363 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,085,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.23.

Several research firms have weighed in on NARI. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,446.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $245,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares in the company, valued at $7,425,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 865,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,380,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,964 shares of company stock worth $7,502,234 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Inari Medical by 16.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Inari Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

