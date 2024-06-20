SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.73

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $147.73 and last traded at $147.73, with a volume of 3210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.25.
SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.
About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.