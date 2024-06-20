WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.21

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.21 and last traded at $71.08, with a volume of 1747 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.95.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DTD. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

