Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT) Senior Officer Purchases C$16,300.00 in Stock

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 250 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$65.20 per share, with a total value of C$16,300.00.

Michael Anthony Ramparas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Michael Anthony Ramparas purchased 400 shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$67.50 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$30.78 and a 1 year high of C$38.97.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust ( TSE:GRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported C$1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.26 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$138.95 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

