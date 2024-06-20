Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN) Insider Roger Fitzhardinge Buys 1,000,000 Shares

Mandrake Resources Limited (ASX:MAN – Get Free Report) insider Roger Fitzhardinge acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,000.00 ($21,854.30).

Mandrake Resources Price Performance

Mandrake Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mandrake Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources. It explores for gold, lithium, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal property is the Jimperding project consisting of 142 square kilometers exploration license application situated in the northeast of Perth, Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mandrake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandrake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.