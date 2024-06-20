Insider Buying: Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL) Insider Acquires 1,108,216 Shares of Stock

Opyl Limited (ASX:OPL – Get Free Report) insider Antanas (Tony) Guoga purchased 1,108,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,813.62 ($19,081.86).
Antanas (Tony) Guoga also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 4th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga 748,350 shares of Opyl stock.
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 184,521 shares of Opyl stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,321.38 ($2,199.59).
- On Monday, May 20th, Antanas (Tony) Guoga acquired 438,039 shares of Opyl stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$7,884.70 ($5,221.66).
Opyl Stock Performance
Opyl Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Opyl
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Opyl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opyl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.