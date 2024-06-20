Energy Metals Limited (ASX:EME) Insider Shubiao Tao Acquires 237,800 Shares

Energy Metals Limited (ASX:EME – Get Free Report) insider Shubiao Tao bought 237,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$19,737.40 ($13,071.13).

Energy Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 110.10, a current ratio of 88.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Energy Metals

Energy Metals Limited operates as a uranium exploration company in Australia. It holds interests in eight exploration projects covering an area of approximately 2,400 square kilometers located in the Northern Territory and Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Energy Metals Pty Ltd. and changed its name to Energy Metals Limited in April 2005.

