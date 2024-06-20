Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI) Insider Andrew Tunks Purchases 300,000 Shares

Meteoric Resources NL (ASX:MEI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Tunks bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$50,700.00 ($33,576.16).
The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.04.
