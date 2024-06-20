Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $291.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $291.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.70.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $263.65 on Thursday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

