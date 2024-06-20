Argus Upgrades Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) to “Buy”

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Williams Companies stock opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

