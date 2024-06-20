Tempur Sealy International’s (TPX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $66.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.71.

NYSE TPX opened at $47.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $36.12 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 168.59% and a net margin of 7.32%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPX. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 13.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

