JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $90.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.77% from the stock’s previous close.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NEE opened at $70.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.85.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 38.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,682,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares during the last quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 158.3% in the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

