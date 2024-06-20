ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) PT Raised to $14.00 at Mizuho

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of ADMA stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.35. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.00 and a beta of 0.48.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $55,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

