Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the rocket manufacturer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $6.00 to $5.45 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a negative net margin of 64.15%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,116.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $122,489.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,030.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,789 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 12.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,611 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,213,000 after acquiring an additional 396,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,839 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,691,090 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

