Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Alector Trading Down 6.8 %

ALEC stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Alector has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $410.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 125.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alector

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 25,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $120,648.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,975,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 8,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $38,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,710.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,095 shares of company stock worth $192,456. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alector

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alector by 58.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,172,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,875,000 after buying an additional 4,481,420 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alector by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,912,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,574,000 after buying an additional 526,037 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC grew its stake in Alector by 33.3% during the third quarter. Euclidean Capital LLC now owns 1,307,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 326,964 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alector by 211.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 444,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 301,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the fourth quarter worth about $1,920,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

