Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

VOD opened at $8.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 87.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after purchasing an additional 761,624 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

