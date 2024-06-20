Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) PT Raised to $72.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSM. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Insmed Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $65.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Insmed has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $65.98. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

