Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

Camtek Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $119.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Camtek has a 52 week low of $31.49 and a 52 week high of $122.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 5.2% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Camtek by 7.6% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

