Pensionfund Sabic Buys 2,000 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund Sabic lifted its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 68.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPR Properties stock opened at $40.67 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.68.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

