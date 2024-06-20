CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 37,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 16,629 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CIXXF. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CIXXF

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.64.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 46.20%. The firm had revenue of $478.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI Financial

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.