GAMMA Investing LLC Has $706,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

GAMMA Investing LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.8% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 118,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $460.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $463.09 and its 200-day moving average is $449.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LMT

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.