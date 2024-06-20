Compass Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,261 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.19. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

